Spirit Rangers: Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Spirit Rangers stars Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta and John Timothy in lead roles and it was developed by Karissa Valencia. The series has two seasons with 39 episodes. The first season was released on October 10, 2022, and in 2023, the makers announced that they had renewed it for a third season.

Season 3 will soon release on the streaming platform in April.

Release Date and platform to watch

The science fiction adventure is set to release on April 8, 2024. Kids and Spirit Rangers fans can watch the web series on Netflix.

Plot

The action series explores the beauty and adventure of nature through the eyes of Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta as Kodi and many other spirit rangers. The trio (Summer, Kodi, Eddy Skycedar, and Chumash siblings) share a secret.

This trio of kids is known as Spirit Rangers. They help and protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call their home in California. Together, they take every challenge and solve it with courage and compassion.

Cast and production

Spirit Rangers season 3 features the voices of many talented actresses, including Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta as Kodi Skycedar, Cree Summer as Lizard and DeeDee, Shaun Taylor-Corbett as Coyote, John Timothy as Dad, Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar, and Kimberly Norris Guerrero as Mom.

The fantasy series is produced by PeeDee Shindell, Kent Redeker, Joey Clift, and Charles Seignolle under Netflix Animation, Laughing Wild, Red Monk Studios and Superprod Studio companies.