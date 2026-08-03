Spider-Man: Brand New Day Demolishes Bollywood Films At Box Office | File

He hit like a Tsunami destroying everything in his path. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, went straight for the jugular. The Hollywood superhero, action-adventure with sci-fi touches, destroyed all Bollywood releases in sight. And, even dented Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in its third week.

Spidey who fared well in English as well as Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was unstoppable this weekend. And, the way we look at it, it would be prudent not to cross his path.

While some of the earlier July releases like Dhamaal 4 continued to bring in small revenues, between The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hindi cinema had very little to recount.

Disclaimer (FPJ has referred to leading trade portals and its own reliable trade sources for the box-office figures mentioned above. We maintain that these are authentic, estimated figures, collected without bias. FPJ leaves a margin for correction because off late, Bollywood cinema collections have reportedly become “ambiguous”. Filmmakers/exhibitors/distributors reportedly depend on corporate bookings, their own “ticket-purchases” and augmented sales through paid mediums. All collections are India nett in INR.)