Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film In India; Ohh My Dog Collects Modest Amount |

Every dog has its day. So, a film resonates, you don’t argue. The box-office contenders this week are a dog (Ohh My Dog) and a Spider(man) because both raked in money. While the Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged the highest-foreign-film-earner, OMD may exhaust its run soon. At this point though, the two heroes in the race are—one quadruped and the second, a masked wonder.

In its 11-day run, Spider-Man: Brand New Day did a business of nearly ₹427 cr. Spidey beat Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) in India. This is cause for celebration as the Tom Holland starrer continues its unchallenged march across languages and will be soon writing box-office history.

Writer-director, Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog featuring approximately 250 real-dogs brought in a number of around ₹3.60 cr on the opening weekend. This is a modest number but it still gives hope to filmmakers who wish to occasionally move their bets from their two-legged actors to four-legged ones.

Who would have thought that cinema would see headliners like a man-in-a-mask and a creature-with-its-tail-wagging. Like we said at the start—Jo bikhta hai, wohi dikhta hai.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become his highest grosser worldwide in under a month. Worldwide media sources said the film reportedly earned USD 1.1 billion surpassing his previous highest grosser, The Dark Knight Rises (2012) which earned USD 1.08 billion.

It also became Nolan’s highest earner in India with a net collection of ₹169.50 cr.

Disclaimer: (FPJ has referred to leading trade portals and its own reliable trade sources for the box-office figures mentioned above. We maintain that these are authentic, estimated figures, collected without bias. FPJ leaves a margin for correction because off late, Bollywood cinema collections have reportedly become “ambiguous”. Filmmakers/exhibitors/distributors reportedly depend on corporate bookings, their own “ticket-purchases” and augmented sales through paid mediums. All collections are India nett in INR, except for The Odyssey which is in USD for worldwide.)