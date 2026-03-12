Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Eesha's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal & Others Arrive To Bless Newlyweds

Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Eesha's Wedding Reception |

The wedding reception of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s daughter, Eesha Barjatya, is being held at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Several Bollywood celebrities have been arriving at the venue to attend the grand celebration and bless the newlyweds, turning the evening into a star-studded affair. Among the early guests at the event were Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Aamir Khan. Let’s take a look at the other celebrities who have arrived to congratulate the couple.

Celebs at Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Eesha Barjatya's Wedding Reception

Aamir Khan & Son Junaid Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan arrived at the wedding reception with his son Junaid Khan. Aamir looked dapper in a blue suit, while his son opted for a traditional bandhgala in ethnic tones.

Salman Khan

Bollywood's Superstar and another Khan, Salman Khan arrived at the reception venue in style. Everyone's Bhaijaan was seen donning an all blue suit along with a black tie.

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukherji exuded elegance in a golden and pista-colored salwar suit, paired with a potli bag and jhumkas, completing her graceful look.

Vicky Kaushal & Father Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal arrived at Eisha Barjatya’s wedding reception along with his father, Sham Kaushal. Vicky looked sharp in a grey suit, while his father opted for a classic black ensemble. The duo posed together gracefully for the cameras, making a stylish appearance at the star-studded event.

Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were seen arriving together. Anupam Kher looked classy in an all-white ethnic ensemble, while Anil Kapoor wore a floral kurta with black pyjamas.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta stunned in a peach and green saree, accessorized with green bangles and stylish sunglasses, posing effortlessly for the cameras.

Shaan

Singer Shaan made a glamorous appearance in an all-black outfit, featuring a glittery blazer matched with sparkling shoes, adding a stylish touch to the reception.

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao was seen arriving at the reception venue, wearing a beautiful royal blue colored lehnga.