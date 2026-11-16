Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor In Mumbai After Josh Actor Asks Film Industry To Him Give Work And Help Financially - Watch Video

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor |

The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported that actor-producer Sonu Sood will be meeting Sharad Kapoor after the Josh actor's video asking the film industry to support him and give him work went viral. Our sources had told us that Sonu will meet Sharad to discuss a possible project. On Monday, the Happy New Year actor was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, where he met the Dastak actor. The videos of the two meeting and talking to each other have gone viral on social media.

Watch Sonu Sood and Sharad Kapoor's video below...

🎥Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor In Bandra After 'Josh' Actor's Appeal For Work Amid Health Concerns #SharadKapoor #SonuSood #Bollywood #Mumbai #SharadKapoorNews https://t.co/3AwyvBVdYi — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 16, 2026

Our sources mentioned that Sonu had also made arrangements for medical supplies for Sharad.

Sharad Kapoor's health

A few days ago, a video of Sharad went viral on social media, in which he was seen getting emotional as his four pet dogs were moved to an animal welfare centre due to his health. After the video went viral, Sharad grabbed everyone's attention because he looked frail in it.

Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, on Saturday, shared another video in which Sharad spoke about how he was in depression, and requested film industry to give him work and support financially.

Even the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) requested the filmmaker to support Sharad and give him the work that he deserves.

Sharad Kapoor Movies

Sharad made his Bollywood debut with the film Mera Pyara Bharat, but rose to fame with Dastak (1996), which marked Sushmita Sen's Bollywood debut. He was later seen in many popular films like Tamanna, Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil, Lakshya, and others.

However, for the past many years, we haven't seen in any movie.

Sharad Kapoor Harassment Case

In 2024, an FIR was filed against the actor following sexual harassment allegations by a 32-year-old woman. However, Sharad had denied the allegations.

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