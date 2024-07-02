Song Kang-starrer ‘Sweet Home 3’ And Other Korean Dramas Releasing In July 2024

Sweet Home 3 | Pic: netflixkcontent/Instagram

June was an interesting month for K-drama fans with Hierarchy emerging as a surprise hit. July, too, promises high-octane entertainment with the release of the much-awaited Song Kang-starrer Sweet Home 3 and a few other thrillers. The list is lengthy with K-dramas like Serendipity’s Embrace, Tarot, and No Way Out: The Roulette, also releasing this month, but their India release and the platform for the same isn’t announced yet. So, we will focus on the ones Indian K-drama fans can binge-watch.

Red Swan – July 3

This romance-revenge K-drama centres around renowned golfer Oh Wan-soo and her unhappy marriage to the heir of the Hwain Group, Kim Yong-guk. Her life takes a turn when she discovers her husband’s infidelity. However, she is determined to make her marriage work and has put in effort for almost a decade. But, her life changes forever when she gets caught in a crossfire in Manila. Thanks to the heroic acts of her bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon, she escapes unscathed, physically at least, because she loses her heart to Do-yoon, who harbours dark secrets of his own. It will be interesting to see Rain back in action, after the medical-comedy Ghost Doctor in 2022. But, amid the onslaught of romance/marriage revenge K-dramas lately, how strong will Red Swan stand needs to be seen.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar (Select Regions)

The Auditors – July 6

Do you love workplace dramas? Then this K-drama is for you. The plot follows an audit team leader, Shin Cha-il, and his emotional rookie assistant, Goo Han-soo. Ha-kyun leads the audit team of JU Construction, a company mired in corruption charges. The duo embarks on a thrilling journey to uncover the truth, peppered with funny moments. Adding drama to the mix is Jin Goo, the Vice President of JU Construction, who wants a bigger position in the company. Cha-il’s fearsomeness and Han-soo’s naivete become a perfect combination for entertainment.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten (Select Regions)

Good Partner – July 17

Jang Na-ra is back with an enthralling legal drama, which also stars Nam Ji-hyun. The K-drama follows Cha Eun-kyung (Na-ra), a seasoned, feisty lawyer with 17 years of experience and Han Yu-ri, an ambitious newbie to the field. While Eun-kyung is immune to the divorce proceedings, for Yu-ri, it's a new world of handling divorce cases for the first time. Their opposing personalities often lead to workplace clashes, which form the crux of the narrative.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten (Select Regions)

Sweet Home 3 – July 19

Finally, fans of Song Kang can rejoice. The third instalment in the popular K-drama series is the swansong of the My Demon actor before his military enlistment. He will now be seen on screen after he finishes his mandatory service for almost two years. The K-drama is also special because it sees the return of another beloved character Lee Do-hyun, who was missing in the second season. The series takes off from where it left off, with people fighting for survival while monstrous beings wreak havoc in the country. At the centre of the K-drama is Cha Hyun-su, who is fighting an inner battle of ‘human vs monster’ with each side fighting to take over his soul and body. Amid the monsterisation of humans, Hyun-su and the other characters must do everything in their power to survive this new monster-driven apocalyptic world. A must-watch if you like to watch survival dramas with monsters going on a rampage. And, of course, if you are a fan of Song Kang and Do-hyun.

Where to watch: Netflix