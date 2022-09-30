Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal shot Blockbuster on a moving truck, actress says 'It gave me Chaiyya Chaiyya vibes'

A still from 'Blockbuster' song |

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s recent single 'Blockbuster' has been a raging chartbuster. The video of the song is spectacular and a visual treat for the fans, who can’t stop watching it on a loop.

The song exudes extravagant feel with an international vibe where you can see luxury cars, outstanding outfits, suave dance moves and more. As pretty as it looks on screen, it’s actually difficult to get the right shot and many a times actors have to go the extra mile for that.

Similarly, in 'Blockbuster', there was a scene which required the actors to be on a motion truck and instead of doing the same with effects, Sonakshi and Zaheer actually shot on a moving truck.

Opening up about the same, Sonakshi shares, ”I really enjoyed working on the song and my most exciting scene was when we had to shoot on the truck. There were challenges as it is tough to deliver a shot on a vehicle but I'm glad we did it and I'm very thankful that the audiences love the track. We have made it with a lot of love and hard work. Dancing in the truck gave me full Chaiyya Chaiyya vibes.”

Zaheer says, ”It is definitely a challenge to shoot in a truck but we already had planned to do it for our audiences and give them something new and memorable. I am quite delighted that we could shoot the song as per our plan and fortunately we nailed the shot in only a few takes! Blockbuster has really been a blockbuster with the audience and it’s fun to see all the reels that are made with the song too.”

Priyaank Sharma of Dhamaka Records shares, ”We really wanted to do something unique and out of the box for the audience to experience a visual treat. We wanted the vibe of a party in a truck and we managed to achieve that."

Paras Mehta of Dhamaka Records shares, "We had a wonderful time shooting the entire song. Shooting on a truck was a task but we did it and it's really nice to receive so much love and praises for the song."

'Blockbuster' released on September 23, It is sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur.