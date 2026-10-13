Sona Mohapatra Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Himachal Pradesh's Condition, Takes Dig At His 'Repair Of Democracy' Remark

Singer Sona Mohapatra questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the condition of Himachal Pradesh, urging him to focus on improving governance in the Congress-ruled state before speaking about the “repair of democracy”. The singer expressed disappointment over the state's environment, claiming that she was shocked by the garbage scattered across its hills and the condition of its rivers after returning following nine years.

Sona shared her concerns in a post on X on Tuesday (October 13), tagging Rahul Gandhi and asking him to make Himachal Pradesh an example of good governance. Her remarks came in response to the Congress leader's recent comments about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government.

"Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it (folded hands emoji)," she wrote.

Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh?I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance.Earn the people’s mandate,don’t just demand it🙏🏾 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 13, 2026

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Repairing Democracy?

Sona's post followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Chief Election Commissioner and the BJP-led government. In a Hindi post on X, the Congress leader said that the departure of Gyanesh Kumar and the current government would pave the way for changes in the country's democratic system.

“Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.”

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of his address to INDIA bloc MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Sona is quite active on social media, where she frequently voices her opinions on various social, political and cultural issues. Known for speaking her mind, the singer often uses her platform to question public figures, highlight concerns and express her views on matters she believes deserve attention.