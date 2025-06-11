'Some People Jumped On High Horses...': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra's Criticism Over 'Half Girlfriend' Remark

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor hit back at co-contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra after they reacted to comments made by her and Rajat Dalal on a podcast. During the conversation, Rajat revealed that Avinash and Eisha had once gone to Bangkok — a trip that allegedly led to Avinash’s girlfriend, Bhavika Sharma, blocking him. When Kashish asked, "Who is Bhavika?", Rajat responded that she was Avinash's girlfriend. Kashish then quipped, "So Eisha is Avinash’s half-girlfriend,?" prompting backlash from both Eisha and Avinash.

In respinse, on Wednesday, June 11, Kashish took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "A few days ago, when a podcast I did (back in Feb–March) was released, some people jumped on their high horses to claim that I can not function without mentioning them — even though I was simply answering a question I was asked. Today they themselves are taking my name while answering their questions. I guess it's okay when you do it, but not when I do it. Koi na… khali dimaag shaitaan ka ghar hota hai. Maine toh up close 1-2 mahine dekhe hai P.S. — The narrative-setting ab bhi nhi ruka."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@kashishkapoor302

After Kashish's podcast, Eisha took to her X (formerly Twitter) on May 30 and wrote, "It's high time some di*kheads need to move on from a show. Instead of clinging to the past like it’s all you’ve got, maybe try focusing on your own life for once do something useful, build a future that isn’t stuck in reruns. The obsession is embarrassing. I get that it’s hard, but seriously, give it a rest. At least try."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Avinash wrote, "Some dumb heads are still not over BB I understand taking my name will generate views. Bola tha 'AVINASH MISHRA zindagi bhar naam nahi bhoologe.' Anyway mere naam le k ghar chal raha hai Khush raho (I had said, ‘AVINASH MISHRA, you will never forget my name for life.’ Anyway, my name is being used to run their house. Stay happy)."

Avinash was rumoured to be dating Bhavika Sharma and his growing closeness with Eisha in the Bigg Boss 18 house sparked speculation about him cheating on Bhavika.