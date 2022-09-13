Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna and others open up about 'Hush Hush'

The intriguing trailer of Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, and Ayesha Jhulka’s Hush Hush was officially released on Tuesday. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the web series is all set to be released on September 22.

Filled with mysteries, suspense and drama, Hush Hush trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. Their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi’s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).

During the event in Mumbai, the lead actors opened up about their roles and experiences of working with each other in Hush Hush.

Soha, who plays the role of an ex-journalist in the series, says, “I always wanted to be a journalist in real life. I’m very fond of reading, writing, and investigating. So I got to live my dream on screen. It’s exciting to not just play a journalist but also to be a part of this show. Working with Tanuja was so wonderful for me because it was really just about the performance. We all just emptied ourselves into this.”

Shahana Goswami says, “It’s a team of very diverse people. We are very different from each other, but when we're together, there’s such a beautiful harmony. The entire team has had a certain sync and flow, which is a great sign of a well-visualized project.”

Kritika Kamra reveals how she broke the ice with her co-actors. “I actually didn’t do anything. I knew Soha as we have worked together before. You don’t need to do anything to break the ice with Shahana as she’s one of the sweetest and friendliest people. Also, when we were shooting this during the pandemic, we spent a lot of time together and I hope that translates on screen,” she shares.

Karishma Tanna Bangera talks about her character, “I’ve tried my best to play an intimidating cop. When I met Tanuja, she said that she wanted to de-glam me for the role. It was very refreshing for me to play this and work with these talented actors.”

Ayesha opens up on making her digital debut. She gushes, “I’m a crazy fan of OTT. When the first time Tanuja contacted me for the show, I wasn’t ready because there was a gap, but I was excited. I’m here today because of her (Tanuja). I just love her and the entire team. I couldn’t have asked for a better role.”

While Tanuja reveals why it is important to have a representation of strong female characters in the industry, She says, “This has been what I’ve been doing right from the start of my career. It’s not an agenda but it’s something I live to do. These are the kinds of stories I want to tell about women. Representation matters and it makes a huge difference to talk about women because it is an untapped treasure house of storytelling. It is fresh, new and these stories are dying to be told. Finally, after so many years, I can say that the time has come when we can do this without hesitation, which I used to have at the start of my career. I’m excited to do this more and more.”