Sobhita Dhulipala Kisses Her 'Lover' Naga Chaitanya As She Wishes Him Happy Birthday | Instagram

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 40th birthday today (November 23, 2026). While his fans have been wishing him on social media, his wife and actress Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday wish for her husband has grabbed everyone's attention. The actress shared some romantic pictures with Chay Akkineni and wrote, "Happy birthday lover (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Netizens react to Sobhita's birthday wish for Chay

Reacting to Sobhita's post, a netizen commented, "You guys are really cute and happy birthday to umm should I say Mr. Sobhita Dhulipala (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Not even AI can miss your signature 'Happy birthday lover' caption (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Such a beautiful picture! ❤️ Wishing him a lifetime of happiness, good health and endless success. Touchwood, may your happiness always be protected from evil eyes (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story

Sobhita and Chay connected with each other via Instagram and later started dating. Reportedly, the two were in a relationship for two years before tying the knot in 2024.

Meanwhile, till now, the couple has not yet starred in any movie together. But their fans are eagerly waiting to see them romancing on the big screen.

Naga Chaitanya's movies

Chay was last seen on the big screen in Thandel, which was released in 2025. The movie also starred Sai Pallavi in the lead role, and it was a hit at the box office.

The actor currently has one film lined up titled Vrushakarma. The movie, which also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, is slated to release on December 4, 2026.

Sobhita Dhulipala's movies

Sobhita was last seen on the big screen in Cheekatilo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The actress has a Tamil film titled Vettuvam lined up, which will release in 2027.

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