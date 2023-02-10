e-Paper Get App
Smriti Irani's daughter gets married in Rajasthan; first pics of couple surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Irani donned a beautiful red saree twinning with her daughter, the bride, Shanelle Irani (right | Twitter
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla in a ceremony in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends, sources told PTI.

The 'haldi' and 'mehendi' rituals took place on Wednesday.

The groom, who arrived on a white mare, was welcomed by Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, former Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh and members of the bride's family.

Nearly 50 guests from both sides were invited, the sources said. 

The first pics of the happy couple as husband and wife have surfaced on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

