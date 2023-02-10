Smriti Irani's daughter gets married in Rajasthan; first pics of couple surface

Smriti Irani donned a beautiful red saree twinning with her daughter, the bride, Shanelle Irani (right | Twitter

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla in a ceremony in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the 15th century Khimsar Fort, now a heritage hotel, in the presence of close family members and friends, sources told PTI.

The 'haldi' and 'mehendi' rituals took place on Wednesday.

The groom, who arrived on a white mare, was welcomed by Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, former Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh and members of the bride's family.

Nearly 50 guests from both sides were invited, the sources said.

The first pics of the happy couple as husband and wife have surfaced on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)