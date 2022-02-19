'Smart Jodi is truly a unique concept, and I am glad to be a part of it,' says Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul is all set to host yet another interesting TV show. After wrapping up the second season of India’s Best Dancer, Maniesh is now gearing up for Smart Jodi. It will bring together celebrity couples and have engaging, fun games.

The celebrity game show features multiple couples like Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, S Sreesanth and Bhuvaneshwari Kumari, amongst others. Talking about the show, Maniesh says, “As a performer, I’m always drawn towards innovative, interesting and entertaining concepts. This show comprises everything that excites me. With elements of fun, love and entertainment, ‘Smart Jodi’ is truly a unique concept, and I am glad to be a part of it.”

He launched ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ last year, where he intended to create a platform for people from different walks of life to present their untold stories while making a difference in the world. He has hosted Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Pragya Kapoor, Elli Avram, and Prajakta Koli. He has wrapped the shoot for Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST