SlumDog 33 Temple Road Teaser X Review: Fans Call Vijay Sethupathi's Film 'Blockbuster Loading', Hail Puri Jagannadh's Comeback- Watch

SlumDog 33 Temple Road Teaser X Review | YouTube

The makers of SlumDog 33 Temple Road officially unveiled the teaser on June 8, 2026. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is a pan-India action drama. The 1-minute-12-second teaser has been receiving an overwhelming response from fans, who are praising Vijay Sethupathi's powerful screen presence and the filmmaker's signature storytelling style. Many viewers have also lauded the film's intense action sequences and gripping visuals.

SlumDog 33 Temple Road Teaser X Review

After watching the teaser, a user tweeted, "Puri comeback is the bagundu (meaning- It would be great if this turns out to be Puri's comeback)." Another viewer confidently declared the film a "Super Hit." A third user tweeted, "Nice. Blockbuster loading."

Super Hit — J naveen kumar (@Naveen_jada) June 8, 2026

Nice 🙂 blockbuster loading — Chinna Venky (@ChinnaVenk0zrc) June 8, 2026

Another excited fan wrote, "Pure mass! After 55 films, we're going to see a version of @VijaySethuOffl anna's acting that we've never seen before in this movie! The action, acting, and overall style looked different in the teaser. The background score is mass! @PuriConnects sir, it looks amazing! We can't wait to watch it."

Pakka mass 🔥💥💥

55 movies la parkkadhaa @VijaySethuOffl anna acting ah this movie la parkka porom🔥🔥

Fighting, acting different ah irundhuchu teaser la parthean✨✨Bgm mass💥@PuriConnects sir mass ah iruku sir ❤️ we are waiting for watch🤗#vijaySethupathi #Slumdog https://t.co/KwXdTfaVRx — Madhumitha (@Madhumitha_99) June 8, 2026

Several other fans also expressed excitement about the collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh, with many calling the teaser a promising glimpse into what could be one of the most-awaited action entertainers of the year.

SlumDog 33 Temple Road Cast & Crew

SlumDog: 33 Temple Road boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Vijay Sethupathi, with Samyuktha Menon and Tabu playing key roles. The film also features Duniya Vijay, Brahmaji, VTV Ganesh, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan-India action thriller is backed by Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures, with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla serving as producers. The film's music has been composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while cinematography is handled by Sam K. Naidu.

SlumDog 33 Temple Road Release Date

Although the makers are yet to announce an official release date for SlumDog 33 Temple Road, the teaser launch has significantly heightened anticipation around the film. Given that the project is in its final stages of post-production and promotional activities have already begun, industry watchers speculate that the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer could hit theatres in the second half of 2026. An official release date is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.