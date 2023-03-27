Singer Zayed Khan reveals, 'My song in Ahilyabai Holkar’s biopic is similar in emotion to Teri Mitti from Kesari'

Zayed Khan |

After recording the title track of the biopic Ahilyabai Holkar, Zayed Khan is now releasing Indie songs and videos along with performing live. Zayed wants to fulfil his father’s unfulfilled dream. The singer-actor, who was born and brought up in Andaman and Nicobar, was passionate about singing since childhood and always wished to be part of tinseltown. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Zayed is excited about a song series, which he is a part of. He says, “This is happening for the first time now. Songs are released in series like movies sequels and TV shows come in seasons similarly Zee Music is releasing two of my songs together like a series. My director Arhaan Jamal came up with this idea which we all loved.”

Opening up about the concept of the sequel song, he shares, “Sequel songs are a concept like films, the story which starts in the first song is completed in the second song. At the end of the first song, there is an interval of this story, now this love story will be completed in the second song.”

When asked about how it all began, Zayed explains, “I have been singing since the age of 9. My father passed away when I was young. I want to fulfil his unfulfilled dream. When there was a shortage of money, I started doing live shows. Many tourists come to Andaman, so I kept getting many shows, then in 2013, I started an event company. To manage my expenses, I started doing wedding shows.”

When asked how difficult it is to survive in this cut-throat Bollywood industry, Zayed reveals, “I have worked with many talents in my event company, have deep friendships with singers like Rahul Pandey, Amit Sana, have good friendships with Pooja Chatterjee, and Meet Brothers. But I had to make my mark for films and singles. I came to Mumbai for the first time in 2019 but nothing much happened.”

Zayed’s very first single Jo Tu Na Mila released in 2021 and since then, there has been no looking back for him. “My first single Jo Tu Na Mila got huge popularity. Then I went back to Andaman and contacted a friend for the film being made on Ahilyabai Holkar. I recorded the song just a few days ago. This song is a peppy song, similar in emotion to the song Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari,” he concludes.