Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta takes homegrown fashion brand to another level at 75th Cannes Film Festival and how!

Singer-songwriter Raveena Mehta |

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet has been the talk of the town, given the spectacular representation of the Indian Cinema! The Film Festival attracted nearly 200,000 visitors & professionals. It was attended by a list of who's who of the Indian Film fraternity, including prominent names like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, and many more taking homegrown fashion brands to another level. Among these names, British Indian Singer-Songwriter Raveena Mehta looked sensational and ethereal in her one-of-a-kind outfit.

With over two albums, six singles, and 15 music videos, Raveena has won hearts with her melodic music; while killin' it on Instagram with her bold & unique dress sense! Raveena made eyes turn in her fourth appearance at the prestigious Film Festival; the British Indian Singer-Songwriter made a statement in her ravishing custom-made Black Diamanté Chain Dress. For day one at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Red carpet for the premiere of "Boy From Heaven", Raveena opted for a bold Smokey eye look with a minimal base accentuated with statement-dangling diamond earrings. She chose a simple updo hairstyle that complemented her look.

Raveena Mehta looked resplendent in her shimmery couture created by Designer Dimple Mehta of Dimple Amrin. The outfit was carefully designed, keeping in mind the diamond jubilee celebration. With elaborate details in the asymmetric gown and minimal adornment, Dimple did justice to the theme by donning Raveena in an ensemble adorned in platinum diamanté chains. India being the first country to find a diamond, Dimple Mehta believed there couldn't be a better fitting outfit for the British-Indian Singer-Songwriter at the Diamond Jubliee event than a diamond-studded gown. It was raining Diamonds at the prestigious Film Festival thanks to the incredible mind of the Brilliant Indian Designer!

Raveena Mehta even conversed about her plans in Cannes; she mentioned that "It is always such a pleasure and honor to be at the Cannes Film Festival. It is one of the most coveted events of the year, and I feel grateful to be amongst so much talent and grace at the festival. This year I will be performing live at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo for Red Carpet Fashion Week. Additionally, I will also be shooting a music video amidst all the fashion and beauty. I couldn't think of a more beautiful place to shoot my upcoming single."

Raveena Mehta undoubtedly set a benchmark for the musicians in the country by taking her exceptional music to the global level while being fashionably elegant! We are all for her music and fashion!