Singer Palash Sen Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Cursed & Abused Him For His 'Political Bias': 'My Faith Teaches Me Tolerance'

Popular singer Palash Sen has given a befitting reply to trolls who 'cursed' him and hurled abuses at him for his political views. Taking to his official Instagram account, Palash opened up about why he didn't hit back at the trolls and penned a long note to explain what Hinduism means to him.

The singer stated that some people threatened to unfollow him on social media because of his 'political bias'. However, he further mentioned that his faith teaches him to be tolerant.

"I am a Hindu. I was born in the greatest land in the world. I didn't choose to be a Hindu and I know being a Hindu means I have no organised religion. It is my faith, it is my way of live, passed down through generations by my elders. I was told that the Hindus practiced Sanatan Dharma which means eternal faith. I was taught to never discriminate against anyone on the basis of religion, caste or even political allegiance for that matter.. To each his/ her own. Tolerance & love is what I know," Palash's official statement read.

The note further read, "I am not perfect but I was never taught to be biased on the basis of religion. I just try to do my bit and be a good responsible citizen of the society. Country above all. More than anything, that's what being a Hindu is all about. My elders taught me the true value of gratitude. And I am grateful, for this life and the gifts that my country has bestowed on me. Mostly, the love everyone has given me without asking me my caste or my religion. So let me tell you the Hindu I am... A Hindu is a person living in the land of the river 'Sindhu'. Named a Hindu by the foreigners at that time. You know what that means by default?"

Giving a befitting reply to those who are trying to 'slander' him and his country, Palash mentioned in the note, "Here's a message for everyone who fails to see who & what I am and tries to slander me and my country, to suit their exhausted narrative. Ask any community and they will say they don't need it anymore. Don't! Aap se naa ho paayega. I don't need to visit a temple, a church, a masjid, a gurudwara to prove my faith or my path... To be a good conscientious Bharatiya is my path. That is what makes me a Hindu! To put my country above all .. To put my countrymen and women above all.. To not give shit or take shit from anyone... To care, to love, to respect without bias.. Is my faith.. The word, the faith, the way of life of being a Hindu is all about my country and the word is too great for anyone to insult or cuss or degrade. Hindu hoon... Sehna, samajhna aur maaf karna aata hai."

Palash Sen is best known as the lead vocalist and founder of the rock band Euphoria. He is also a qualified doctor. Some of his most popular songs are Maeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, and Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali.