 Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSinger Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)

Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)

The ceremony took place in front of an olive tree, a location chosen for its special significance to Sansone

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has officially married his fiancee, Brooke Sansone, just one year after their engagement.

The couple exchanged vows at Puth's family's estate in Montecito, California, on September 7, as reported by Page Six.

In a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the news, Puth expressed his deep affection for his new bride.

"I love you Brooke ... I always have, with you I am my very best," Puth wrote. He continued, "I promise I'll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

FPJ Shorts
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Explained: Records Shattered By Bayern Munich, Harry Kane After 9-2 Win Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League
Explained: Records Shattered By Bayern Munich, Harry Kane After 9-2 Win Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League
Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface
Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface
Revolt RV1 Electric Bike Launched at Rs 84,990 – Promises 160 Km Range
Revolt RV1 Electric Bike Launched at Rs 84,990 – Promises 160 Km Range

The 'We don't talk anymore' singer, 32, shared a series of intimate photographs from the ceremony, showcasing his custom all-black Bode suit paired with white lace, while Sansone dazzled in a strapless white gown designed by Danielle Frankel, as per Page Six.

Read Also
WATCH: Friends Actor Matthew Perry Honoured At 75th Emmys; Charlie Puth Sings 'I'll Be There For...
article-image

The ceremony took place in front of an olive tree, a location chosen for its special significance to Sansone.

According to Page Six, in an interview, Sansone revealed the couple's vision for their wedding. "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionally," she explained, adding, "I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated." Sansone walked down the aisle to the sounds of a choir performing Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,' and the ceremony was officiated by Puth's best friend.

Reflecting on the moment, Sansone described a profound connection with Puth.

"When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie -- it was like time stopped," she said, according to Page Six.

Both the bride and groom included the line "It's always been you" in their vows.

The couple's romantic history dates back to their shared upbringing in New Jersey.

Sansone recounted, "Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey. There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out -- until it did. It's like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything," as per Page Six.

Read Also
Charlie Puth Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Brooke Sansone: 'Asked My Best Friend To Marry Me..'
article-image

Following the wedding, Puth was spotted wearing a gold band, fueling speculation that the newlyweds are enjoying a honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple's engagement was announced on September 5, 2023, with Puth sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie," Puth wrote.

Their romance became public with a heartfelt Instagram post during Puth's birthday celebrations the previous year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32...

Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹10 Lakh Hermes Bag As He Returns To Mumbai Amid Fan Frenzy

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹10 Lakh Hermes Bag As He Returns To Mumbai Amid Fan Frenzy

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal's Film

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal's Film

Jane's Addiction Cancels North American Tour After Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro’s Onstage Fight

Jane's Addiction Cancels North American Tour After Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro’s Onstage Fight

Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post: 'Hum Phir...

Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Announces Exit From Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa In Emotional Post: 'Hum Phir...