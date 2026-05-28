Singer & Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Dhinchak Pooja Announces Wedding, Hides Husband's Face In Photos & Videos

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has once again grabbed attention online, this time with posts hinting at her wedding. The singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant shared several photos and videos from her pre-wedding festivities and ceremony, leaving fans both surprised and curious.

Known for viral songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, Dhinchak Pooja posted glimpses from her mehendi, haldi and sangeet celebrations on social media. In the clips, she was seen dressed in bridal outfits while posing with a mystery man whose face was not revealed.

Sharing one of the videos, she wrote, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music.” In another post uploaded earlier, she teased fans by writing, “Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride.”

The singer also informed followers that more wedding-related videos would soon be uploaded on her YouTube and Facebook channels.

As soon as the posts surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, memes and hilarious reactions. Several fans jokingly demanded a wedding version of her famous viral track, with comments like “Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj” trending online.

However, many users also questioned whether the wedding posts were genuine or part of an upcoming music video or promotional shoot, as Dhinchak Pooja has often surprised fans with quirky content.

All you need to know about Dhinchak Pooja

Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, became one of India’s biggest internet sensations during the viral meme era of 2017. Her unusual singing style, catchy lyrics and low-budget self-produced music videos helped her gain massive attention across social media platforms.

Songs like Swag Wali Topi and Baapu Dede Thoda Cash further cemented her popularity online, with memes and humorous discussions adding to her fame.

The singer later entered Bigg Boss 11 as a wildcard contestant hosted by Salman Khan. Her entry created significant buzz as she was already one of the internet’s most talked-about personalities at the time.

Inside the house, she became known for her quirky personality, entertaining moments and humorous interactions with fellow contestants.