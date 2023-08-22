Singer Amrutha Suresh Files Complaint Against YouTube Channel For Spreading FAKE News About Her Daughter's Death

Popular singer and former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Amrutha Suresh has filed a police complaint against a YouTube channel for spreading fake news about her daughter death.

A video shared by the channel reportedly claims that the singer's daughter passed away in a tragic accident. Denying the claim, Amrutha lashed out at those sharing fake news on social media. She also penned a long note on Instagram and said that she is taking a stand for her family.

"Taking a Stand Against Falsehood: Today, I'm sharing a significant step I've taken to address a disturbing incident. I've filed a police complaint against the YouTube channel 'Mystery Malayali' for spreading a false video claiming the tragic demise of 'Amrutha's daughter' – not me, but my identity exploited for clickbait," she wrote.

"For too long, I've endured the repercussions of false news, character attacks, and hurtful stories, all aimed at tarnishing my family's reputation. My silence ends now. I want to send a clear message to those who think they can spread baseless information without consequences. This incident has gone too far, dragging my innocent daughter into a situation that's beyond bearable. As a single mother, my responsibility is to shield her from harm, even in the digital realm," Amrutha added.

The singer concluded her post by mentioning, "To those who spread lies and fake news about me and my family, know that I'm taking legal action. It's time to stop the cycle of misinformation and think before you share. Let's foster a more truthful and respectful online space."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans and followers extended their support to the singer in the comments section.

According to media reports, Amrutha is currently in a relationship with music composer Gopi Sundar. She and her husband Bala got separated in 2019.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)