Simran Sharma on her Bollywood journey, 'It hasn’t been easy at all.... The competition is immense and there are some other factors that toughen it further'

Simran Sharma | Pic: Instagram/simran.sharma30

Simran Sharma began her acting career as a child artiste and was seen in projects like Hum Chaar (2019) and Imtiaz Ali's short film Eyes for You (2021), among others. She will soon be seen in Amazon miniTV's series Staffroom and another untitled web show. The Free Press Journal met her for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about her journey, Simran shares, “When I was working as a child artiste I didn’t think much. I just wanted to act because I liked it and liked being on set. It was in my teenage that I realised that it is truly the career I want to pursue. The world of entertainment can be quite intimidating but the love of doing what I love most, acting, keeps me going.”

When asked if she faced any unpleasant experiences, she reveals, “Of course there have been some unpleasant experiences along the way too. But that is unavoidable in today’s world. Sometimes certain people have ulterior motives and other times the situations are not ideal. But I just try to take my lesson from such situations and not dwell too much.”

Simran doesn’t belong to a film family and she has had to face many ups and downs to make it in the world of glitz and glamour. “It hasn’t been easy at all. The competition is immense and there are some other factors that toughen it further. I have given innumerable auditions in the past several years. Sometimes you get the part, other times you don’t but both times you get to learn something,” she avers.

The actress is upbeat about how far she has come. “From being completely unrelated to this world to today having worked with the likes of Rajshri Productions, Imtiaz Ali, Vinil Mathew, Niharika Konidela among others, it is a good feeling. But this is just the beginning. I have a long way to go,” Simran says.

The newbie looks up to several stars. When asked about her favourites, she gushes, “There are many actors I admire. Tabu ma’am is one of them for sure, I love watching her performances. So is the late Irrfan sir, it’s difficult to comprehend how simply he would communicate such complex emotions. I have also been a Shah Rukh Khan fan since I was a little girl! And I find Madhuri (Dixit-Nene) ma’am mesmerising.”