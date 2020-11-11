Sikander Kher gets into gangster mode for ‘Mum Bhai’

Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji, along with ZEE5, is all set to take the audience on a trip down memory lane with their new web series ‘Mum Bhai’, which revolves around cops and gangsters of Mumbai during the terror-some 90s. The 12-episode series stars Angad Bedi as Bhaskar Shetty, Sikandar Kher as Rama Shetty and Sandeepa Dhar as Vaishnavi. Angad and Sikandar portray two childhood friends, who end up on opposite sides of the law (one becomes a gangster and the other an encounter specialist) to become Mumbai’s one and only ‘Bhai’.

In a virtual press conference, the cast of Mum Bhai including Sikander, Sandeepa, Trishna Mukherjee, and Madhurima Roy, got together to have a fun chat about their upcoming show.

Sikandar, who plays a Mangalorean gangster, when asked about his character said, “My role is fantastically written and wasn't based on anyone. So I had a clean canvas to begin with.”

When asked about his experience of working with Angad, he quipped, “The show is all about Bhasker’s journey and everyone else are catalysts who help unfold his story. The team worked on far away locations and for some gruelling hours, but with friends around, it was easy to keep the atmosphere light. The scenes come alive when two actors make it personal. You will see an Angad you haveve never seen before.”

While Sikander plays a gangster, Angad plays an encounter specialist. But, Sikander says he never felt like swapping roles with Angad. Rather he signed off by saying, “I would not give up Rama for anything.”

They say behind every successful man is a woman. And that’s exactly what Sandeepa character is in the series. In the series Sandeepa plays Angad, aka Bhasker’s wife, Vaishnavi. “Vaishnavi uses her uses her intelligence to take Bhasker ahead in life and manoeuvre the world that he is part of,” she said, while recalling Angad’s dialogue from the show — Vaishnavi ka dimag aur mera power!

Conceptualised by Apoorva Lakhia and directed by Akshay Chaubey, Mum Bhai will premiere on November 12.