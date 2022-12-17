Sikandar Kher, Gulshan Devaiah, Jatin Goswami, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more THESE six actors gave scene-stealing performances in 2022

When we think of films, the first names that come to our mind are their lead stars. However, this year there have been some actors who have performed so well in their respective roles, that we were left in awe. These are our favourites:

Sikandar Kher — Monica, O My Darling

Until recently, Sikandar Kher was best known as Daulat in the Emmy Award nominated series Aarya. But this year, he made all heads turn when he became a dapper and sharp Nishikant Adhikari in Monica, O My Darling. The actor did the whole movie in the three-piece suit, personifying a smooth criminal, for which he got so much love from the audience.

Gulshan Devaiah — Badhaai Do:

Gulshan Devaiah is known for picking his scripts carefully. But when he revealed his character, Guru Narayan, who is the love interest of RajKummar Rao in Badhaai Do, he turned out to be a treat for his fans. His acting skills turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the audience.

Jatin Goswami — The Great Indian Murder

Jatin Goswami plays the character of Vicky Rai in The Great Indian Murder. His performance was excellent in the series and made him stand out in the ensemble cast. His character had some interesting layers, making the show a massive hit.

Wamiqa Gabbi - Mai

Her character Supriya Chaudhary in the web series Mai, might be dead in the beginning, but Wamiqa Gabbi’s performance kept the character alive throughout the movie. She played the fearless, deaf girl with elan. This particular role turned out to be one of the milestones in her career.

Paalin Kabak — Bhediya

Bhediya’s lead actors were Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon but it was Paalin Kabak’s acting and his character in the film that turned out to be the most discussed. The movie has many Arunachali actors and Paalin, a graduate from the National School of Drama (NSD), made his presence felt with his excellent performance.

Surya Kasibhatla — Jalsa

This child artiste had a tough role to play. He was seen as Vidya Balan’s son Ayush, who has cerebral palsy, in Jalsa. The young actor gave an unforgettable performance in the Suresh Triveni directorial.