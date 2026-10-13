Sidharth Malhotra Suffers Leg Injury, Shares Photo Wearing Medical Boot; Says 'Took Break A Leg Too Seriously'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of his leg injury on social media. The actor, who was recently seen in The Vvaan, posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday (October 13) showing his leg fitted with a medical walking boot.

Sidharth accompanied the picture with a humorous caption that read, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously 🏥”.

The actor has not yet revealed how he sustained the injury. It is also unclear whether he is hospitalised or recovering at home, as he has not shared any further details about his condition. However, he added a hospital emoticon in his text on the photo.

The injury update comes days after Sidharth featured in a vacation photo dump shared by his wife, actress Kiara Advani. The actress posted unseen pictures from their family holiday, offering fans a glimpse into their personal moments with their daughter, Saraayah.

One of the photographs showed the footprints of Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah imprinted in the sand at a beach. Another picture featured the couple posing together in front of a mirror.

On October 7, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they were expecting their second child. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring a pair of tiny knitted baby booties held by Sidharth and their 15-month-old daughter, Saraayah.

"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Kiara and Sidharth wrote in the post.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, attended by their close family members and friends from the film industry.

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in The Vvaan, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and audiences.

The story follows Rishi, a city-bred engineer played by Sidharth, who travels from Mumbai to his ancestral village of Devanchal in Bihar with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah), and his friend Ved Prakash, also known as VP (Maniesh Paul).

During the journey, Rishi is forced to question his rational beliefs when he encounters supernatural forces linked to local folklore and the mythology surrounding the Van Devi Temple. As he attempts to protect his family from unseen threats, the sceptical engineer transforms into an unlikely saviour.