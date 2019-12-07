Rang De Basanti's actor Siddharth Suryanarayan shared his views about the death of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case in an encounter with the police.

The Telugu actor who is known for his role in 'Rang De Basanti' is quite active on Twitter and often shares his views and opinions on issues. Siddharth who managed to stand out on the screen despite sharing it with an actor like Aamir Khan is known for his character Karan Singhania / Bhagat Singh.

The portrayal of rebellious Indian youth combined with its history-driven plot makes the 2006 film a must watch! Siddharth's reaction to Hyderabad encounter shows he truly lives up to his Rang De Basanti character.

The actor 'Aruvam' actor wrote, "Police have a record of killing whoever they want without consequences. To celebrate their actions, no matter what the emotional argument, is still a step towards barbarism. Police must implement the law; they are not the law. Zero mercy for rapists, but this cannot be the way."