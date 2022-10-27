Siddhant Chaturvedi on doing films with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, 'New girls don't like to work with me. What do I do?'

Siddhant Chaturvedi | Pic: Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and also stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Jackie Shroff. It is all set to release on November 4. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You speak good Hindi as you hail from the Hindi belt? Do you feel that for acting in Hindi films language plays a vital part?

Speaking any language with clear diction especially if you are an actor that plays a very important part. It especially helps in emoting better and the audiences understand as well relate to their language better. You need to speak the language to the best of your ability as you have to engage the prime sectors of Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and the North belt. Dubbed films like Pushpa: The Rise have done well and we are now creating good dubbing systems. The audience needs to feel the impact of the language. People should feel that the hero is talking to every individual.

What is the USP of Phone Bhoot? What do you think will bring the audiences into the theatres?

These characters are different, the way they handle situations which get straightened later is interesting, It’s a road trip. At the same time, these characters’ journey is interesting. You will get to see how they deal with chudail, ghost, etc. and by default they become heroes.

Have you ever seen or heard about a ghost in real life?

I belong to Ballia district and in real life I have heard a lot of stories. Once we were returning after watching a film. We were told that on this deserted street usually you get to hear an old lady’s voice as she keeps shouting. Well we heard that voice actually my brother heard it and that’s when we just decided to run from there as fast as we could! A little later we came to know that this old lady had fallen down. No sooner had we learned this we rushed back to her and helped her.

This is going to be another film with Excel Entertainment. Are you like an in-house actor for them?

We usually get scripts and I have received a few from them. Excel has offered me two more films. One is action and another is Kho gaye Hum Kahan, which Zoya (Akhtar) ma’am has written. All don’t come to me as I’m so new.

Who is your competition?

From the time when I entered the industry four years earlier, we have been in a good spot. I have opportunities. I’m not going in for mass commercial scripts. I feel my audience is the youth. Instead of investing into mass circuit, I think I have to be true to my audience and grow with these people. Every film I choose has to be different and of a new genre for me to attempt.

You seem to be lucky to have worked with big heroines like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. What is your take?

New girls don't like to work with me. What do I do? There is luck. Usually, Janhvi (Kapoor) and I keep talking. I’m responding in accordance with the script. I chose different scripts and characters.

Do you have the potential to be able to redefine stardom?

Yes, I feel I have that potential. I want to do something that can redefine stardom. For that I need to work in films which work at the box office, only then, I can take it forward.