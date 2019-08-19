Siblings Khushi, Shanaya Kapoor get 'Wet n Wild' at Samba Wedding’s beach party!

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have been giving major fashion goals at Amrit Punjabi and Sanjana Hiranandani’s wedding. Also known as the Samba Wedding, this is surely one of the biggest weddings we have seen in the industry. Cousins Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor’s pictures from various functions have been doing rounds on the internet and the netizens can’t seem to get enough.

A new picture of Shanaya and Khushi from the beach party has recently come out and these two ladies are soaring the temperature like no other. In a wet grunge look, Shanaya is seen wearing black denim shorts and a white strapless bralette. As for Khushi, she is seen wearing a mustard-colored off-shoulder dress with floral prints on it.

Take a look at the happy picture of the duo!