Shreyas Talpade Birthday: When Iqbal Actor Was Asked To 'Cancel' His Wedding & Keep It Under Wraps For THIS Reason

Shreyas Talpade, who has established himself as a versatile actor in the entertainment industry, will turn a year older on January 27. He is one of the most respected figures, contributing to both mainstream Bollywood and Marathi cinema.

Shreyas made his acting debut in Bollywood with the National Award-winning film Iqbal in the year 2005. His portrayal of a boy, hard of hearing and without speech, who aspires to become a cricketer, earned him critical acclaim and recognition. The actor tied the knot with Deepti Talpade just six months before the release of his debut film, however, he had to keep his wedding under wraps. Yes, you read that right!

In one of his interviews a couple of years back, the actor reminisced about the time when Iqbal director Nagesh Kukunoor was upset upon learning that Shreyas was about to get married.

The actor had plans to commence shooting for Iqbal in just three days when he approached the director, requesting a day off on December 31. Nagesh initially assumed it was for a celebratory occasion, but when Shreyas revealed he was getting married that day, Nagesh advised him to 'cancel' the wedding as he felt that Iqbal, portrayed as a teenager in the film, couldn't be a married man in real life.

"Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off," Shreyas reportedly said in an interview.

Shreyas went ahead and tied the knot but he promised Nagesh that he will keep his marital status private during the film's promotions. Also, he said in the interview that when Deepti expressed a desire to attend the film's premiere, she attended the event as Nagesh's sister.

Shreyas and Deepti are proud parents to their three-year-old daughter, Aadya.

Over the years, besides Iqbal, Shreyas has been a part of films like Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal series, I Hate Luv Storys, Housefull 2, Poshter Boyz, Welcome to Sajjanpur and others. He will next be seen on the big screens in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency.