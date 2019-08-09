Shraddha calls Prabhas ‘the loveliest person’

Shraddha Kapoor is one busy gal these days with back to back release of two film: ‘Saaho’ and ‘Chhichhore’. While Saaho remains a true blue action thriller, Chhichhore is a college drama a,d Shraddha will be seen in different avatars in both the films.

Speaking about the film, Shraddha says, “Saaho is my first multi-lingual film and it has been such a privilege to have worked in it, especially because of the kind of talents that came together for Saaho. Whether it is the creative team, stunt team, director, producers or the entire cast, it was amazing.”

On working with the hunky Prabhas she shared, “He is one of the nicest, sweetest, loveliest people I have come across. He has a very kind heart and he took care of me and my team like we were at home on set. Same for our producers. They always made me feel like I am a part of the UV family and I always felt at home when I was in Hyderabad.”