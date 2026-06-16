'Showing Domestic Violence & Calling It Romance': Mahadev And Sons Faces Backlash Over Dheeraj-Rajji 'Abuse' Scene, Viewers Call It 'Toxic' | X/Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons has once again landed in controversy. The Colors TV show is facing massive backlash for allegedly romanticising domestic abuse. The outrage erupted after Dheeraj (Aasim Khan) was shown slapping Rajji (Garvita Sadhwani), pushing her, and physically intimidating her. As the clip went viral on social media, viewers slammed both the makers and the channel for promoting "toxicity."

Calling out the show's makers, a user tweeted, "Producer is living in past glory of Madhubala show tabhi zamana alag tha now ppl are way more aware & non accepting of societal wrongs toxic relationships & abusive family dynamics. Today one cannot get away by showing abuse & toxicity in name of angst romance."

Producer is living in past glory of Madhubala show tabhi zamama alag tha now ppl are way more aware & non accepting of societal wrongs toxic relationships & abusive family dynamics. Today one cannot get away by showing abuse & toxicity in name of angst romance #Mahadevandsons — Icey_Dreams (@dreams_icey) June 16, 2026

There is a reason why other production houses have toned down the abuse and toxicity in their show. "Times have changed". #Mahadevandsons

Golden rule of ITV do not ruin your ML to the pt that redemption looks shallow and FL doormat. This scenes will haunt the #RajDheer Fd 4ever https://t.co/t1GRVT8sth — Icey_Dreams (@dreams_icey) June 16, 2026

Another wrote, "Colors doing everything wrong from serving bhojpuri romance, making its fugly bodied male leads go shirtless to glorifying regression & romanticising domestic abuse just to get decimal level trps in the end!! Glad trp audience rejects such shit & its only the sm / fds ooh aahing."

Colors doing everything wrong from serving bhojpuri romance, making its fugly bodied male leads go shirtless to glorifying regression & romanticising domestic abuse just to get decimal level trps in the end!! Glad trp audience rejects such shit & its only the sm / fds ooh aahing — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) June 16, 2026

Questioning the channel for airing such scenes, another user tweeted, "PH is showing domestic violence and calling it romance. Don't know how the channel is passing such scenes." Another called out the makers, "I can't believe what I saw today. They literally showed Dheeraj hurting Rajji and then eventually romanticizing abuse. He should be in jail, this is so disgusting . Can't believe he is the same man who saved her from getting hurt by coming in between."

even though I don't see the show, the clip that's circulating is nowhere close to romance... In simple terms, the PH is showing domestic violence and calling it romance. Dont know how the channel is passing such scenes.... — priyanka (@priyanka1112) June 16, 2026

I can't believe what I saw today. They literally showed Dheeraj hurting rajji and then eventually romanticizing abuse. He should be in jail, this is so disgusting . can't believe he is the same man who saved her from getting hurt by coming in between. 💔#MahadevandSons — Aashitasharma312 (@Aashitasharma31) June 16, 2026

Mahadev And Sons had earlier found itself at the centre of controversy following actress Manasi Salvi's exit from the show. The controversy intensified when Manasi announced legal action against the producer. Speaking to FPJ, she said, "We are filing a defamation case against the producer for distorting the facts." She further alleged that after initially accepting her resignation, the production house later attempted to retract it and renew her contract, which her legal team termed untenable.

Mahadev & Sons airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm IST.