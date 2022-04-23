Shocking! Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals why she broke down on the sets of Guilty Minds!

Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently seen as a lawyer in Guilty Minds. The web series, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 22, is a courtroom drama. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Was playing Kashaf taxing for you, considering Guilty Minds is a legal drama?

I won’t say it was taxing, but it was complex for sure. It was fun to play a strong-headed Kashaf in the courtroom and show her vulnerable side in her personal life. I did meet my lawyer friends and visited the high court; this was one aspect but what’s more interesting was to play a different character. Bringing Kashaf to life fascinated me as an actor. She is very different from me. My director Shefali Bhushan helped me to find her.

Did you wish to do a legal drama even before Guilty Minds was offered to you?

I love watching legal dramas, and as an actor, I never limit myself to do certain things. I want to play with the range of emotions, and in Guilty Minds, I got that opportunity to explore so many emotions as Kashaf. Since our director comes from a family of lawyers, the cases shown in the series are very well researched. The show has touched upon many issues and has many dimensions. Besides being a courtroom drama, it has a lot of humour too.

Which is your favourite case from the series you shot for?

Yes, there are two cases in the show where my mind blew after reading them. There’s a case where a college student commits suicide, who is a video game addict. Who needs to be blamed? I empathise with the boy in this case. The second most important case in the show, where I broke down, was the case of the right to water. The reality of it had hit me so badly. It was like a spiritual experience. I couldn’t switch off from Kashaf since we shot during the pandemic.

Do you believe that Kashaf is your toughest role on OTT so far?

It is certainly the character that I got to live the longest. I can’t compare Kashaf with any of the previous roles I have done, but yes, this was the first time I had to carry something on my shoulders. I think if it’s just because of the complexity in Kashaf, yes, it is challenging.

Post this role, will you look for meatier roles?

I don’t think that any kind of strategy works in the industry. At least I don’t look at it that way. I have always chosen parts that are creatively fulfilling; their screen time might be less though. I was really drawn to Kashaf’s character when I read her. In 2022, you will see me in four to five different roles and genres. I want to establish myself as a versatile actor. I finally feel seen as an actor.

