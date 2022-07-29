e-Paper Get App

'Shocked and confused': Dua Lipa issues statement after 3 fans injured by unauthorised fireworks at her Toronto show

After the shocking incident, Lipa issued a statement, saying she is "shocked and confused."

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is extremely sad as her three fans were injured at her show in Toronto.

The fans received minor injuries after someone set off fireworks at the concert on Wednesday night, New York Post reported.

Toronto police told The Post that an unknown suspect in the floor section threw the fireworks at the end of Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour performance at the Scotiabank Arena.

After the shocking incident, Lipa issued a statement, saying she is "shocked and confused."

Read Also
Ben Affleck to return as Batman for 'Aquaman' sequel, announces Jason Momoa
article-image

"Last night, unauthorised fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are," she wrote.

Lipa also apologised to her fans for feeling "scared" and "unsafe" at her concert.

"There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love," Lipa concluded.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Toronto police.

Read Also
'I f****d your dad in the bathroom': Gwyneth Paltrow jokes she had sex with Hailey Bieber's father
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainment'Shocked and confused': Dua Lipa issues statement after 3 fans injured by unauthorised fireworks at her Toronto show

RECENT STORIES

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Assam; 11 detained

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed

India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live...

India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live...

Our education's aim to create patriotic, employable students: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Our education's aim to create patriotic, employable students: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Goa: Aged trees get a trim along NH66

Goa: Aged trees get a trim along NH66