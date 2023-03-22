Shivangi Joshi gets discharged from hospital, clarifies 'It wasn’t kidney failure’

Shivangi Joshi | Instagram

TV actress Shivangi Joshi shocked everyone when she shared her hospital photos on her Instagram handle. She is now discharged and has expressed her excitement to get back to work soon.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlta Hai star recently did a live session on Instagram to tell her fans that she was admitted for six days and has finally been discharged from the hospital. She also stated that her treatment is still going on and a nurse has been made available at her home.

Shivangi clarifies the rumours of her ‘kidney failure'

She further stated that there are some more tests she needs to take before the doctor removes her from the glucose drip.

Clarifying the recent reports, she said that there wasn’t any kidney failure, just an infection of her kidneys. She further asked her fans to take care of themselves and stay hydrated.

"Several fans asked me the reason for drinking coconut water. I will clear this up right now. It wasn’t a kidney failure; it was just an infection. I request that all of you stay hydrated and drink a sufficient amount of water. I was careless about it and realized why the situation worsened. I now make efforts for my well-being by drinking more water and staying healthy."

Furthermore, she said that she is excited to return to shoots and will rush to film her projects as soon as the drip gets removed. "I am missing the shoot and its vibe."

Shivangi Joshi: Professional Front

The actress, who rose to fame with her daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, was later seen in Colors TV’s ‘Balika Vadhu’ and then joined Rohit Shetty's 'Kharton Ke Khiladi 12’.

Her latest appearance will be on Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh’s ‘Bekaaboo’, which is reportedly adapted from ‘Beauty and the Beast'. Shivangi will make a cameo appearance in the show.