Shehzada trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan on being a part of Kriti Sanon-starrer, 'I have done such a mass entertainer for the first time'

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The makers of Shehzada unveiled its trailer in Mumbai on January 12. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

From the trailer, the film looks like a quintessential Bollywood masala entertainer, packed with action, romance, comedy, punchlines and Kartik’s signature quirk. It starts with Kartik being an average, middle-class man, struggling to become a lawyer, only to find out that he is the scion of probably one of the richest families in the city. Kriti does not add much to it except for being the hero’s love interest. However, they can be seen putting their best foot forward while dancing to some funky numbers.

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon |

Opening up about being a part of Shehzada, Kartik shared, “I have come out of masses. I thank Rohit and the whole team for giving me this opportunity. I am so glad the way the trailer depicts the whole film. The producers and everyone were very involved. I am just happy to be a part of this mass entertainer as I have done such a film for the first time. I want you all to watch this film and keep showering me with love as you have been doing till now.”

Kriti Sanon |

Kriti said, “I feel that I am blessed and fortunate that I have the opportunity of doing different kinds of films. Whether it is Shehzada or Adipurush or Ganapath. I am blessed today to get opportunities where I am not put in a box. That’s the most exciting thing for me and I am really excited for 2023. I am hoping it starts with a great bang with this one.”

(l-r) Rohit Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon |

On a parting note Rohit concluded, “The thought that Shehzada started with was that he is the poorest prince of the world. He doesn’t know which family he belongs to and doesn’t even know he is a shehzada. That’s why the title seemed like the perfect fit.”

The film is set to hit screens on February 10.