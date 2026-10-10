'She Was Signed In Just Two Meetings': Sohum Shah Opens Up About Getting Alia Bhatt On Board For Tumbbad 2

Sohum Shah Opens Up About Alia Bhatt's Casting In Tumbbad 2 | Instagram

In July this year, it was announced that Alia Bhatt had been roped in for Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad 2. While the details about her character are kept under wraps, reportedly, the actress has an extended cameo in the film. Recently, in an interview, Sohum opened up about getting Alia on board for the film and revealed that she signed the film after just two meetings, and the process was very smooth.

While talking to Variety India, Sohum revealed that they narrated the script to her, she read it, and immediately said yes. He said, "She really liked the script, so it was a very easy process. She is very sincere and professional. The entire process was very smooth."

The Tumbbad actor praised Alia and said the Alpha actress is very sharp, and he thinks that her business sense is equally good. He added, "When we went to meet her, she asked some very pertinent questions. I don’t remember exactly what she asked, but she heard the narration, read the script within two or three days and we met again. Alia Bhatt was signed in just two meetings!"

Sohum revealed that such things don't happen very often and it is very tough. However, he added that Alia understood the merit of the script.

Tumbbad's Box Office Journey

Tumbbad was released in 2018, and despite getting critical acclaim, the film had failed to make a mark at the box office. In 2024, the film was re-released, and it became a superhit at the box office. After its re-release, the film's collection reached Rs. 44.05 crore net in India.

Tumbbad 2 Cast

Not just Alia and Sohum, Tumbbad 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Clearly, the film has a very interesting casting.

Tumbbad 2 Release Date

Tumbbad 2 is slated to hit the big screens in December 2027.