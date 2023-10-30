'She Licked My Ear...': Harrdy Sandhu Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed By A Fan On Stage During LIVE Performance

Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu recently revealed that he was once harassed by a female fan on stage. The Bijlee Bijlee singer, who is gearing up for his India tour in November 2023, opened up about the unpleasant experience during one of his latest interviews.

Harrdy said that he was performing at a private wedding a couple of years back and a woman, in her 'mid-30s, 40 or 45' asked the singer if she can join him on stage.

"I told her, 'If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult'. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, 'Aap aa jao'. She came up and requested to dance with me on a song. I said, 'Okay, let’s do it'. We danced on one song and I then she asked 'Can I hug you?' I said okay. She hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen," Harrdy told Brut.

The singer is all set to perform live during his ‘In My Feelings' tour in Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar next month. The tour will kickstart on November 18 from Delhi NCR. In Mumbai, he will perform on December 17.

Harrdy also acts in movies and had played Madan Lal in Ranveer Singh-starrer, 83. He was last seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film Code Name: Tiranga and sang the song Ki Kariye for the film.

Some of his other hit songs are Bijlee Bijlee, Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, Titliaan, Titliaan Warga, Yaar Ni Milyaa and others.

