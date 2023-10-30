 'She Licked My Ear...': Harrdy Sandhu Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed By A Fan On Stage During LIVE Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'She Licked My Ear...': Harrdy Sandhu Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed By A Fan On Stage During LIVE Performance

'She Licked My Ear...': Harrdy Sandhu Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed By A Fan On Stage During LIVE Performance

The woman first asked Harrdy Sandhu if she can hug him on stage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu recently revealed that he was once harassed by a female fan on stage. The Bijlee Bijlee singer, who is gearing up for his India tour in November 2023, opened up about the unpleasant experience during one of his latest interviews.

Harrdy said that he was performing at a private wedding a couple of years back and a woman, in her 'mid-30s, 40 or 45' asked the singer if she can join him on stage.

Read Also
Harrdy Sandhu didn't have money left for his car installments: 'Wasn't getting any shows despite a...
article-image

"I told her, 'If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult'. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, 'Aap aa jao'. She came up and requested to dance with me on a song. I said, 'Okay, let’s do it'. We danced on one song and I then she asked 'Can I hug you?' I said okay. She hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen," Harrdy told Brut.

The singer is all set to perform live during his ‘In My Feelings' tour in Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar next month. The tour will kickstart on November 18 from Delhi NCR. In Mumbai, he will perform on December 17.

Harrdy also acts in movies and had played Madan Lal in Ranveer Singh-starrer, 83. He was last seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film Code Name: Tiranga and sang the song Ki Kariye for the film.

Some of his other hit songs are Bijlee Bijlee, Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, Titliaan, Titliaan Warga, Yaar Ni Milyaa and others.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra opens up on working with 'Code Name Tiranga' co-star Harrdy Sandhu: 'Being...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Kennedy Actor Rahul Bhatt Receives Standing Ovation For His Performance From Audience At Jio MAMI...

Kennedy Actor Rahul Bhatt Receives Standing Ovation For His Performance From Audience At Jio MAMI...