'She Got Married?': Kangana Ranaut Sparks Wedding Buzz After Flaunting Mangalsutra In Viral Video- Watch

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Wedding Buzz After Flaunting Mangalsutra In Viral Video- Watch |

A video of actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is going viral on social media. In the clip, Kangana is seen wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles, leaving many wondering whether the actress has secretly tied the knot. Soon after her look surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with reactions and speculation.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kangana being surrounded by her bodyguards as she stepped out of a house and got into her car. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a light pink suit set while flaunting a mangalsutra around her neck along with green bangles. Kangana did not react to the paparazzi during the appearance.

As the video went viral, one user commented, "Mangalsutra?? She got married?" Another joked, "Who got barbaad by getting married to her." One social media user also asked, "Isne kb shadi Karli?"

However, several fans believed that Kangana’s look was for a film shoot. One fan wrote, "Shooting chalu hogi." Despite the ongoing speculation after the viral video, it does not appear that Kangana has secretly married anyone. She was reportedly in the look for the shooting of Queen 2, tentatively titled Queen Forever.

As per several reports, Kangana has begun shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai. The film is expected to mark her major comeback to Bollywood after actively stepping into politics. Kangana officially joined politics in 2024 after contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She went on to win the seat and has since been focusing on her political career alongside selective film projects.

Kangana's Queen was released in 2014 and is considered one of the most iconic films of her career. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the comedy-drama featured Kangana in the role of Rani Mehra, a simple Delhi girl whose fiancé Vijay, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding just before the ceremony. Heartbroken but determined, Rani decides to go alone on her pre-planned honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam, where she embarks on a life-changing journey of self-discovery and independence. The film also starred Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, Jeffrey Ho, and Yograj Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikramaditya Motwane, Queen emerged as both a critical and commercial success, with Kangana winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance.