Sharvari Wagh Shares Special Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Sunny Kaushal, Praises His Song Jhandey

Actress Sharvari Wagh shared a special birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sunny Kaushal, on Thursday (September 28). Sunny turned 34 and he has been receiving sweet birthday wishes from his fans and closed ones.

The actor also released his first song Jhandey on the occasion of his birthday. The Punjabi hip-hop number has been sung and written by Sunny himself. He collaborated with Bharg Kale to compose it.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Sharvari shared the song and was all praises for it. "Next level stuff," she wrote and added several fire emoticons.

Sharvari also shared an unseen photo with Sunny and wrote, "Also, Happpyyyyyy Birthdayyyyy Sunnyyyy," along with red heart, sunglasses and sun emoticons.

Sunny's brother, actor Vicky Kaushal, also gave a glimpse of the song on his Instagram account and wrote, "You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you."

Katrina Kaif dropped several red heart emojis in the comments section of Vicky's post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared a throwback picture of Sunny with Vicky and wished the birthday boy. She also called him the 'best' brother-in-law.

"Happy birthday to the best devar," Katrina captioned her post. Take a look:

Sunny began his career as an assistant director in films like 'My Friend Pinto', 'Gunday', and made his B-town debut with 'Bhangra Paa Le' in 2020. He was last seen in the film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Yami Gautam.

Sunny and Sharvari are rumoured to be in a relationship. They are often spotted together at various places in the city. However, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

