Sharman Joshi & Mona Singh Team Up For Kafas, Share Cryptic Videos; WATCH

Actors Mona Singh and Sharma Joshi are all set to star together in Kafas. The show will reportedly stream on Sony LIV. On Thursday (June 15), the actors shared cryptic and mysterious videos on their official social media accounts to announce the show.

Sharman Joshi's most recent Instagram post has gone above and beyond and has swept the internet. In the clip, the actor can be seen trying to reveal something, but the only thing stopping him is the cash he accepted in return for his quiet.

In another video, Mona Singh tries to film a confession while distraught, but she is unable to do so because she is guilty of accepting a bribe.

"I’ve been PAID to remain silent! Main aapko kuch batana chahti hoon, par sorry, maine chup rehne ke paise liye hain," she captioned her post.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill further fueled the flames with a similar social media post in which she admitted to receiving payment for concealing an outrageous reality about the entertainment business.

Even more, uproar ensued when well-known stand-up comedian Atul Khatri revealed that he had recently been paid to keep quiet for his most recent tip regarding a Bollywood actor. The icing on the cake was when Urfi Javed, a well-known young sensation, revealed to her admirers that she had learned something scandalous about a specific celebrity but would be unable to share the information because she had accepted hush money.

However, further details about the show have not been revealed by the makers yet.