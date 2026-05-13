Sharib Hashmi Reveals Wife Nasreen Hashmi's Oral Cancer Relapsed For 6th Time: 'It Has Spread Everywhere'

Actor Sharib Hashmi recently opened up about the difficult personal battle his family has been facing for the past several years. The The Family Man actor revealed that his wife, Nasreen Hashmi, is once again battling oral cancer after suffering a sixth relapse of the disease.

Speaking during an interaction with Hautterfly, Sharib shared details about Nasreen’s long and painful journey since her first diagnosis in 2018. He revealed that she has already undergone multiple surgeries over the years as the cancer kept returning.

"She has undergone surgery five times now. She has relapsed five times. It has come back for the sixth time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too - the treatment is going on," he said.

The actor added, "Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi, usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hai, kaafi aggressive nature ka hai, isliye itni baar relapse hota hai, lekin uske bawajood bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hai. Fight karti hai (The way she deals with it gives us the courage. The cancer is very aggressive, hence it has relapsed so much. But still, she has been fighting so well)," Sharib added.

Nasreen, who appeared alongside Sharib during the conversation, also spoke about the actor’s support throughout her treatment and hospital visits. She shared that despite his hectic shooting schedules, he always made sure to stay by her side.

“He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages to reach the hospital. From the time we are in the hospital till discharge, he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me - that he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways, he has been there,” she said.

Sharib and Nasreen got married on December 27, 2003, and are parents to two children - a daughter and a son.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sharib was recently seen in the film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He will next be seen in projects like Cancer and Haiwaan.