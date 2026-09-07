Shaque Trust No One OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Parineeti Chopra's Debut Series? |

Parineeti Chopra is set to make her OTT series debut with ‘Shaque – Trust No One’. It is an upcoming mystery thriller that promises mystery, suspense and plenty of twists. The series has already generated curiosity among viewers, particularly because it marks Chopra’s first major outing in a streaming series. The series also features Jennifer Winget, and Soni Razdan, among others.

Shaque – Trust No One: When and where to watch?

Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D’Silva, Shaque – Trust No One explores themes of the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession. suspicion, relationships and hidden secrets. The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 24, 2026. The film is produced by

The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster of the series and wrote, "Shaque ki sui chal padi hai, tareekh nazdeek aa rahi hai. Watch Shaque, out 24 Sept, only on Netflix."

What is Shaque – Trust No One about?

Shaque – Trust No One tells the story of a distraught mother who has been looking for her lost child for nine years. As she begins to uncover clues and discover answers, the narrative takes a grim twist when she understands that the most significant secrets and deceptions could be concealed by those nearest to her. Will she be able to find out the truth?

Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra talk about the series

Talking about the series, Rensil D’Silva says, "Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up. I've been fortunate to collaborate with Netflix on this bold, deeply emotional and layered story. We have tried to create a world where the audience is constantly second-guessing what they see and whom they trust. I hope Shaque keeps audiences guessing right until the very end.”

Siddharth P. Malhotra shares, “When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it – that this was a story that needed to be told. Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure. Shaque: Trust No One is relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional and incredibly pacey."

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He further says, "It has everything I look for in a great thriller – a deeply emotional core, complex relationships, unexpected twists and the constant feeling that you are one step away from the truth. At its heart, the story begins with a mother searching for her missing child. But that search soon becomes something much bigger – a journey into the secrets and relationships of the people closest to her. What happens when the people you instinctively trust become the very people you begin to question? What makes Shaque particularly compelling is that beneath the mystery and suspense lies a deeply human story about motherhood, instinct and resilience."