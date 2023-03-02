Shankar Mahadevan to ring his 55th birthday tomorrow; here's a look back at his illustrious discography

Shankar Mahadevan | Twitter

Shankar Mahadevan, the renowned Indian singer and composer, has been an integral part of the Indian music industry for several decades now. His contribution to Indian music is unparalleled, and his versatility as an artist has won him fans all over the world.

As the musician celebrates his 55th birthday on March 3, it is an apt time to look back at his illustrious career and the discography that has won him accolades and critical acclaim.

Beginnings with trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar Mahadevan started his music career in the 1990s as a member of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio. The trio was formed in 1997, and they went on to compose music for several Bollywood movies. Their first film score was for the movie Dil Chahta Hai, which went on to become a cult classic. The soundtrack of the movie featured some of the most popular songs of the time, such as Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hain and Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe.

Apart from his work with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Shankar Mahadevan has also composed music for several other movies. One of his most notable works was the soundtrack for the movie Rock On!!

The movie featured a group of friends who form a rock band, and the soundtrack captured the essence of the movie perfectly. The songs Tum Ho Toh and Pichle Saat Dinon Mein went on to become massive hits and are still popular among music lovers.

Albums of Mahadevan as solo artist

Shankar Mahadevan has also released several albums as a solo artist. One of his most popular albums is Breathless, which features a single song that is over three minutes long and does not have any breaks. The song is a fusion of Indian classical music and western pop and is a testament to Shankar Mahadevan's versatility as a musician.

In recent years, Shankar Mahadevan has also ventured into the world of music reality shows. He has been a judge on several shows, including Indian Idol and The Voice India. His knowledge and expertise in the field of music have made him a respected figure in the industry.

As we celebrate Shankar Mahadevan's birthday, it is important to acknowledge his contributions to Indian music. His discography is a testament to his versatility and his ability to transcend genres. It is a treasure trove of music that has captured hearts of millions. He has given us some of the most memorable songs of our time, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.