'Shame On Them': Jasmine Bhasin Slams People Who Give Negative Opinions About Her Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are undoubtedly one of the most loved television jodis. They were friends earlier, and their love story began in Bigg Boss season 14. Jasmine and Aly come from different religious backgrounds, and while fans love them, some people on social media have negative opinions about their interfaith relationship. Recently, during an interview with the Indian Express, Jasmine opened up about such people and slammed them.

She stated, “The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody’s opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them."

"The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out," she further added.

Jasmine Bhasin And Aly Goni's Upcoming Projects

Jasmine is one of the most popular television actresses, but she is now making a mark in Punjabi film industry as well. The actress will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video's new reality show The Traitors which will start streaming on the OTT platform from June 12, 2025. Every week, a new episode will be released.

Meanwhile, Aly is currently seen in Laughter Chefs season 2 and he has been impressing one and all with his cooking skills.

While both of them have not yet spoken about their wedding, we are sure fans of Jasmine and Aly would be hoping to hear the wedding bells soon!