 'Shame On Them': Jasmine Bhasin Slams People Who Give Negative Opinions About Her Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shame On Them': Jasmine Bhasin Slams People Who Give Negative Opinions About Her Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni

'Shame On Them': Jasmine Bhasin Slams People Who Give Negative Opinions About Her Interfaith Relationship With Aly Goni

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have been in a relationship for the past few years. The two come from different religious backgrounds, and of course, a lot of people on social media have negative opinions about their interfaith relationship. Recently, in an interview, Jasmine slammed such people and said, "If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are undoubtedly one of the most loved television jodis. They were friends earlier, and their love story began in Bigg Boss season 14. Jasmine and Aly come from different religious backgrounds, and while fans love them, some people on social media have negative opinions about their interfaith relationship. Recently, during an interview with the Indian Express, Jasmine opened up about such people and slammed them.

She stated, “The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody’s opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them."

"The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out," she further added.

Read Also
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT After Facing Backlash For Calling Each Other 'Chhapri': 'It Was...
article-image

Jasmine Bhasin And Aly Goni's Upcoming Projects

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Jasmine is one of the most popular television actresses, but she is now making a mark in Punjabi film industry as well. The actress will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video's new reality show The Traitors which will start streaming on the OTT platform from June 12, 2025. Every week, a new episode will be released.

Meanwhile, Aly is currently seen in Laughter Chefs season 2 and he has been impressing one and all with his cooking skills.

Read Also
'Disrespectful, Red Flag': Aly Goni SLAMMED For Calling Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin 'Chapri' In...
article-image

While both of them have not yet spoken about their wedding, we are sure fans of Jasmine and Aly would be hoping to hear the wedding bells soon!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...

Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt...