'Shaktimaan Is Not Brainless Brawler': Mukesh Khanna REJECTS Tiger Shroff For Superhero's Role

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is all set to revive his iconic Shaktimaan series with a new face, has now rejected actor Tiger Shroff to play the superhero after turning down Ranveer Singh for the same. Khanna stated that Tiger does not have the aura and gravitas to play the superhero.

"Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, ‘Tu baith jaa'," Khanna told ABP Live.

He went on to say that Tiger still has the image of a child among children due to which kids won't take him seriously. "He doesn’t have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan, who had a gravity not because of me, but because of the character that he is. Shaktimaan isn’t a brainless brawler. He has a seriousness, he is wise. He is an evolved person, for God’s sake," Khanna stated.

He added that Shaktimaan was no Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Man or Superman. "Shaktimaan's costume is created by combining the five elements. You can imagine the power he wields, and I don’t want someone who doesn’t have the required stature playing him," he said.

Interestingly, in 2022, reports had gone viral that Ranveer Singh will play the role of Shaktimaan in a film based on the superhero. However, Khanna had raised strong objections over it and he later revealed that despite multiple requests from Ranveer personally, he did not grant him the permission to play Shaktimaan, due to which the film got shelved.

On Thursday, Khanna took to his social media handle to clarify that the hunt for an actor to play Shaktimaan is still on. "Rest assured new Shaktimaan will come. Who will he be, I can’t say. Because even I don’t know. Hunt is still on," he wrote on X.