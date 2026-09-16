'Shakespeare Of Our Time': JD Vance's Surprising Take On Emily In Paris | X

US Vice President JD Vance has shared his take on Netflix’s romantic comedy Emily in Paris, describing the series as a “masterwork of American television” and calling it the “Shakespeare of our time”.

In a video shared on social media on September 14, Vance offered what he described as his “meta-analysis” of the series and its complicated relationships. He argued that beneath its portrayal of fashion, romance and life in Paris, the show offers a “massive cultural criticism of millennial decision-making”.

Vance Backs Emily And Gabriel

Vance focused particularly on the relationship between Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, and French chef Gabriel, portrayed by Lucas Bravo.

He argued that the two characters should ultimately be together rather than repeatedly pursuing other relationships.

"It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time."



VP JD Vance delivers his verdict on 'Emily in Paris,' saying the Netflix show captures something much bigger than dating drama and Parisian chaos. His take: Emily's choices reflect poor millennial… pic.twitter.com/2ffY3DFATk — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2026

“She should end up with the French chef. She should marry this guy. They should start a family, whether in Paris or in America. They should build a life together. That’s what they should be doing,” Vance said.

He also argued that Gabriel should choose Emily instead of becoming involved with other people. According to Vance, the characters’ repeated failure to settle down together produces some of the series’ most absurd and humorous moments.

“The fact that they keep on making atrocious decisions is kind of like the best bit of cultural commentary, I would say cultural criticism, of my generation, the millennials,” he added.

Vance ended his assessment with an emphatic recommendation for the series.

“You gotta watch Emily in Paris. It is, at the risk of overstating it, the Shakespeare of our time,” he said.

Vance’s Take Draws Reactions Online

Vance’s comments prompted reactions on social media, with users weighing in on his description of the romantic comedy and his interpretation of its characters.

One user wrote, “Emily in Paris commentary by our VP was not on my bingo card, but here for it.”

Another commented, “Calling Emily in Paris the Shakespeare of our time might be the most offensive thing JD Vance has said all week.”

A third user backed Vance’s interpretation, saying, “Emily in Paris as Shakespeare? Maybe a stretch, but his point lands. Millennials keep choosing chaos over commitment. Love, marriage, family simple paths that too many refuse to take. Good cultural commentary.”

Also Watch:

Emily In Paris Heads Towards Final Season

Emily in Paris, which premiered in 2020, follows Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for work and navigates career challenges, friendships and relationships.

The Netflix series is heading towards its sixth and final season, scheduled to premiere on December 24, 2026. The concluding season will see Emily travel to Greece and Monaco before returning to Paris.