Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Kinshuk Vaidya, Wife Diiksha Nagpal Welcome Baby Boy 1.5 Years After Marriage

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya and his wife Diiksha Nagpal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the news on social media, revealing that their son was born on March 8, 2026, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Kinshuk shared the update on Instagram with a photo showing a newborn’s tiny hand held by the parents. The image also included a note that read, "It's A Baby Boy! 08.03.26.”

The post drew attention online, with several fans and members of the television industry sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

The actor also mentioned in the caption that they were welcoming their son with “immense love and gratitude.” The announcement has since been shared on social media, while many followers are now waiting for the couple to share the first glimpse of the baby.

Kinshuk became recognised as a child actor after playing Sanju in the popular television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. The series revolved around a young boy who owned a magical pencil that could turn his drawings into reality.

Over the years, the actor has appeared in several television shows, including Woh Apna Sa, Karn Sangini, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Kinshuk and Diiksha got married on November 22, 2024, in Alibaug, in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple had been in a relationship for some time before getting engaged in August 2024.

Diiksha works as a choreographer and has assisted choreographer Chinni Prakash. She is also a trained Kathak dancer. Among her recent projects, she choreographed the song Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. She has also worked as an assistant choreographer on the song Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2.