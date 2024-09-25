Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar's Santosh Selected As UK's Official Entry For Oscars 2025

Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar starrer Santosh has been nominated by the British Academy as the UK's submission to the Oscars in the international feature film category. This announcement comes two days after Laapataa Ladies' entry to the Oscars 2025, which marks another Hindi film that has earned that honour but from another country.

The feature film stars Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar in the lead roles. It also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year with Un Certain Regard.

As soon as the announcement was made, netizens on X shared their excitement with the film's poster. One of the users wrote, "#SandhyaSuri’s Cannes Un Certain Regard title #Santosh is UK's submission for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2025."

As per the reports of Deadline, Santosh was selected by BAFTA, the organization appointed by the American Academy to choose the UK’s submission.

Santosh is backed by British producers Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, and Alan McAlex. Executive producers are Ama Ampadu, Eva Yates, Diarmid Scrimshaw, Lucia Haslauer, and Martin Gerhard.

It is under the banner of Good Chaos and co-producers Razor Film and Haut et Court and is financed by BFI and BBC Film. The feature film gained widespread acclaim in the UK. It has been selected as a non-English language film for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

All About Santosh

The investigative crime thriller is directed by Sandhya Suri. The feature film story is about rural Northern India's newly widowed Santosh, who takes her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a female child's murder.

The film will be competing with several other films around the world to make its chance at the final nomination. It will include five films and will be announced in January 2025 by the Academy.