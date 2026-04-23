Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys 3 Apartments In Mumbai's Bandra Worth ₹38.21 Crore

Pooja Dadlani, the long-time manager of Shah Rukh Khan, made a real estate investment in Mumbai along with her family. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Pooja, her husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani have collectively purchased three apartments in Bandra for a total of Rs 38.21 crore.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that the apartments are located on Carter Road in a building named Varun, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. The units, situated on a higher floor, were acquired from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers.

As per the documents, Pooja purchased one apartment, while her husband and father bought one unit each. Each flat has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft along with an 81.16 sq ft balcony, taking the combined area of all three apartments to approximately 4,776 sq ft.

The transactions were officially registered on April 21, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore along with a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The deal also includes six car parking spaces. The building is still under construction, with possession expected by December 2028.

Pooja is considered one of the most influential celebrity managers in the industry. She plays a crucial role in managing Shah Rukh's professional commitments, brand endorsements, and public appearances. Reportedly, she is also one of the highest-paid celebrity managers in India.

In 2023, Shah Rukh visited her Mumbai residence after its renovation. The interiors of the home were designed by Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh's ongoing home renovation

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been managing his own housing arrangements during the renovation of his Mumbai bungalow. In February 2025, the actor rented two luxury duplex apartments in Khar’s Pali Hill area for a total of Rs 8.67 crore over three years.

The duplexes, located in a building named Puja Casa, were leased from Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani, as renovation work on his annexe is expected to take nearly two years.