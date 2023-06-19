Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser Digitally: Report

The much-awaited teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be unveiled on Tuesday (June 20). The actors shared a new poster of their upcoming film which raised the anticipation of their fans. In the poster, Alia and Ranveer could be seen twinning in red outfits and flaunting their smiles.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Karan has returned to direction after over six years with this film. The film's release will also celebrate the filmmaker's 25 years years in Bollywood.

Now, Pinkvilla has quoted a source which states that Bollywood superstar and Karan's close friend Shah Rukh Khan will apparently launch the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani digitally.

Shah Rukh has always stood by Karan's side and vice versa. In fact, Shah Rukh also played a cameo in Karan's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The report further stated that when Karan reached out to Shah Rukh to be the dignitary for teaser launch, it was an instant yes from the actor's end.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Earlier on Karan's 51st birthday, the makers unveiled several posters of the film which increased the fans' excitement.

Last year, on his birthday, Karan announced that his next directorial is going to be an action film which he will commence shooting in April 2023, but no new update on the project was announced.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood action thriller film 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot. The film is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 11.