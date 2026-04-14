Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Skip Asha Bhosle's Funeral Over 'Security Reasons'? Netizens React

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Skip Asha Bhosle's Funeral Over 'Security Reasons' |

The entire film and music fraternity was seen paying their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday, April 13, at her Mumbai residence. Among the three Khans, only Aamir Khan was present at the funeral, while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were notably absent.

According to Deccan Chronicle, SRK and Salman skipped the funeral due to "security reasons." It is reported that both actors were in Mumbai when the last rites were performed.

As news of their absence surfaced, several social media users criticised the actors, pointing out their attendance at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations but not at Asha Bhosle’s funeral. One user tweeted, "But they attended Ambani 's sons birthday party on last week." Another defended them, writing, "Security concerns are real for stars like Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan… doesn’t mean lack of respect."

Security concerns are real for stars like Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan… doesn’t mean lack of respect. — PRAVEEN SRIVASTAVA (@pkspks2911) April 14, 2026

But they attended Ambani 's sons birthday party on last week 😁 — cinema-buddy (@cinemawood0) April 14, 2026

Mourning the loss, Salman Khan tweeted, "A huge loss for Indian music." He added, "Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations."

A huge loss for Indian music….

Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/Wzu1UOyzOV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a heartfelt note, posting a picture with the late singer. He wrote, "t’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing." He added, "Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come." Concluding his message, he said, "A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you."

It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/ISuOwuAzDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle has delivered countless evergreen songs that defined multiple eras of Bollywood music, including classics like “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Rangeela Re,” and “In Aankhon Ki Masti.” Her versatile voice also enriched several films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, contributing to their memorable musical landscapes. In SRK’s films, her songs such as “Le Gayi” from Dil To Pagal Hai became iconic, while in Salman Khan’s era-defining films like Saajan, tracks like “O Maria” showcased her dynamic range, cementing her legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most influential voices.